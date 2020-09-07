COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 62 new cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 62 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 44845, the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 32 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 40121.

3 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 900. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 275 other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

1038 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

As of 11:00, September 7 the number of active cases stood at 3549.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan