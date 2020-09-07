Parliamentary committee OKs ratification of Armenia-EU Readmission Implementing Protocols

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Relations committee of the Armenian parliament has approved the ratification of the three Implementing Protocols of the Armenia-EU Readmission Agreement with Bulgaria, Benelux countries (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) and Germany.

Migration Service chief Armen Ghazaryan introduced the protocols to lawmakers, noting that the Armenian policy in readmission is aimed at stronger cooperation in the migration area with EU countries. He attached importance to the fight against illegal migration and stressed that the ratification of the protocols will positively impact the expansion and deepening of this cooperation.

Currently Implementation Protocols are ratified with three countries – France, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan