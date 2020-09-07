COVID-19: India overtakes Brazil as second-worst-hit country

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surpassed 4,2 million on Monday as the country overtook Brazil to become the second-worst-hit with the number of cases.

With 4,204,613 confirmed infections, the country has around 70,000 cases more than Brazil.

India reported a daily record of 90,802 new cases September 7. On Monday, India's healthcare authorities said 1,016 people died of COVID-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.

The US remains the worst-affected country with more than 6 million cases.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan