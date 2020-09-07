Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC Vice President

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without Covid', says IOC Vice President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year "with or without Covid", the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates said.

Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on 23 July next year, calling them the "Games that conquered Covid".

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 2020, but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Games were going to be their theme, the Reconstruction Games after the devastation of the tsunami," Coates told AFP, referring to 2011 catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

"Now very much these will be the Games that conquered Covid, the light at the end of the tunnel."

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration