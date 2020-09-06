The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
Fatal poisoning case in Armenian town caused by homemade vodka
4 new cases of alcohol poisoning reported across Armenia: Death toll rises to 14
At least two killed in fire at brandy factory in Armenian village
Negligent welding work suspected in causing deadly explosion at Proshyan Brandy Factory
Armenian CDC reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Artsakh reports 2 new cases of COVID-19
Armenia parliament approves bill on coronavirus restrictions without formal state of emergency
Armenian hospitals begin decommissioning COVID-19 units amid declining numbers
Yerevan's Nork hospital re-launched as National Center of Infectious Diseases
Results of Phase I-II clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 announced
Armenians around the globe celebrate 29th anniversary of independence of Artsakh
President Harutyunyan calls for “national collective power” to develop and strengthen Artsakh
Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on Independence Day
Armenian Speaker of Parliament visits Brotherly Memorial Complex in Stepanakert, Artsakh
Ex-vice president of Basque Country’s parliament congratulates Artsakh Independence Day in Armenian
Peace will be forced by strengthening of the Army – Artsakh President
Artsakh FM’s interview to Nationalia newspaper
Tonoyan calls for stronger defense cooperation between international organizations
Anti-Armenian rally by Azerbaijanis in Riga was unsanctioned by city authorities
Artsakh women participate in 1-week combat preparedness training at initiative of Armenian PM’s wife
Armenia condemns Turkey’s obstruction of NATO peacekeepers’ operation
Armenian Embassy in France strongly condemns desecration of statue of Komitas in Paris
Armenian, French Ambassadors pay tribute to memory of Genocide victims at Komitas statue in Paris
Armenia improves positions by 19 points in e-government development index
Armenia and Russia ink protocol on developing South Caucasian Railway
Armenia, Russia intensify ties in digitization, cyber-security and communication fields
Tonoyan and Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense hold meeting, praise Warrior of Peace tournament
The Armenian Revolution: An Unfinished Cable by ex-EU envoy Piotr Switalski published
PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on Knowledge and Schooling Day
Armenia’s PM, Emergency Situations Minister offer congratulations on ministry’s Personnel Day
Sarkissian and Pashinyan offer felicitations on Gyumri Day
Football Federation asks authorities to reconsider remanding Gor and Edgar Malakian amid probe
Judge orders pre-trial detention of FC Ararat Yerevan midfielder Edgar Malakian
HyeAid Lebanon Telethon raises almost $1.4 million
Germany says Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class nerve agent