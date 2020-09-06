The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

Fatal poisoning case in Armenian town caused by homemade vodka

4 new cases of alcohol poisoning reported across Armenia: Death toll rises to 14





At least two killed in fire at brandy factory in Armenian village

Negligent welding work suspected in causing deadly explosion at Proshyan Brandy Factory

Armenian CDC reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Artsakh reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Armenia parliament approves bill on coronavirus restrictions without formal state of emergency

Armenian hospitals begin decommissioning COVID-19 units amid declining numbers

Yerevan's Nork hospital re-launched as National Center of Infectious Diseases

Results of Phase I-II clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 announced

Armenians around the globe celebrate 29th anniversary of independence of Artsakh

President Harutyunyan calls for “national collective power” to develop and strengthen Artsakh

Armenian PM congratulates Artsakh people on Independence Day

Armenian Speaker of Parliament visits Brotherly Memorial Complex in Stepanakert, Artsakh

Ex-vice president of Basque Country’s parliament congratulates Artsakh Independence Day in Armenian

Peace will be forced by strengthening of the Army – Artsakh President

Artsakh FM’s interview to Nationalia newspaper





Tonoyan calls for stronger defense cooperation between international organizations

Anti-Armenian rally by Azerbaijanis in Riga was unsanctioned by city authorities

Artsakh women participate in 1-week combat preparedness training at initiative of Armenian PM’s wife

Armenia condemns Turkey’s obstruction of NATO peacekeepers’ operation

Armenian Embassy in France strongly condemns desecration of statue of Komitas in Paris

Armenian, French Ambassadors pay tribute to memory of Genocide victims at Komitas statue in Paris





Armenia improves positions by 19 points in e-government development index

Armenia and Russia ink protocol on developing South Caucasian Railway

Armenia, Russia intensify ties in digitization, cyber-security and communication fields

Tonoyan and Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense hold meeting, praise Warrior of Peace tournament

The Armenian Revolution: An Unfinished Cable by ex-EU envoy Piotr Switalski published





PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on Knowledge and Schooling Day

Armenia’s PM, Emergency Situations Minister offer congratulations on ministry’s Personnel Day

Sarkissian and Pashinyan offer felicitations on Gyumri Day

Football Federation asks authorities to reconsider remanding Gor and Edgar Malakian amid probe

Judge orders pre-trial detention of FC Ararat Yerevan midfielder Edgar Malakian





HyeAid Lebanon Telethon raises almost $1.4 million

Germany says Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class nerve agent