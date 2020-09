Caparrós announces Armenia starting lineup for North Macedonia UEFA Nations League qualifier

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team has announced its starting lineup for the UEFA Nations League qualifier against North Macedonia.

Armenia manager Joaquín Caparrós listed the starters as: 1. Yurchenko (GK), 21. Grigoryan, 2. Calisir, 3. Haroyan, 19. Hambardzumyan, 6. Wbeymar, 5. Grigoryan, 7. Bayramyan, 10. Koryan, 13. Hovhannisyan, 20. Karapetyan.

The match is due September 5, 17:00 at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan