Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 300 times in past week

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 300 times in past week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire at the line of contact around 300 times from August 30 to September 5, firing more than 3000 shots from various caliber firearms at Artsakhi troops, the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a news release, adding that they continue maintaining “full control” at the frontline and carry on with their mission.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration