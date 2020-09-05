Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 300 times in past week
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire at the line of contact around 300 times from August 30 to September 5, firing more than 3000 shots from various caliber firearms at Artsakhi troops, the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a news release, adding that they continue maintaining “full control” at the frontline and carry on with their mission.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
