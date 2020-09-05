Military representatives visit family of Armenian officer held in Azeri captivity

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. At the instruction of Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, the Defense Ministry’s representatives led by Colonel Alexander Avetisyan, the head of the Health, Social Protection and Veterans Affairs department visited the family of Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Armenian officer who appeared in Azerbaijani captivity in circumstances yet to be determined.

Colonel Avetisyan got acquainted with the family’s socio-economic, health condition and said he will do everything within his powers to solve the issues.

The family of the officer was informed that the Armenian authorities are working to determine the circumstances which led to Alaverdyan appearing in Azeri territory as well as to ensure the procedures stemming from his status, the defense ministry said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan