Sarkissian and Pashinyan offer felicitations on Gyumri Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Armenians on Saturday on the occasion of Gyumri Day.

The President said in his address that Gyumri is a unique city with a beautiful history and open-hearted people. “The city has lots to offer, love, warm atmosphere, culture and tasty food…Everything,” Sarkissian said. “Let’s visit Gyumri more often and enjoy its unique human and cultural [flavor].”

In turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared a video online from his earlier speech in Gyumri’s central plaza, congratulating the residents of the second largest city of Armenia. “Congratulations dear Gyumri,” he wrote.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan