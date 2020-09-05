Death toll in methanol poisoning incidents climbs to 17, several victims suffer vision loss

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of fatalities in the shocking alcohol poisoning incident climbed to 17 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

A total of 46 cases of methanol poisoning were registered from August 31 to September 5.

16 people received treatment and were discharged from hospitals.

29 of the cases took place in Armavir with 9 fatalities, 15 in Yerevan with 7 fatalities, and 2 in Kotayk province with 1 fatality.

13 people are still hospitalized. The patients are displaying various symptoms such as vertigo, blackouts, nausea, comatose state, and three patients have vision loss. Most of them are in serious or critical condition.

The deadly alcohol poisoning incident was caused by bootleg vodka sold on the black market.

Earlier investigators had said that a man from the town of Armavir is under arrest in suspicion of running the bootleg business. Two other suspects are also under arrest for their involvement.

