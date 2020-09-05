Armenia, Russia launch tactical military drills involving heavy artillery and air force

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian troops and Russian servicemen from the 102nd Military Base in Gyumri have launched joint bilateral battalion tactical military exercises.

The Russian military said in a news release that tank, engineering and reconnaissance units have developed defensive, offensive and reconnaissance operations with artillery, air defense and air support during the drills.

The troops conducted daytime and nighttime armored vehicle driving training, as well as live fire exercises using firearms, mortars, tanks, personnel carrier armaments, artillery and anti-aircraft cannons.

Around 1000 troops from the Russian Southern Military District and 300 units of military equipment, including fighter jets, other military aircraft and UAVs are participating in the exercises.

