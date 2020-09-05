Artsakh reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh health authorities say that two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Artsakh is 304 with 270 recoveries so far.

As of 11:00 September 5 the number of active cases stood at 32.

Two people infected with COVID-19 had died earlier in Artsakh, but authorities say the deaths were caused by other pre-existing health conditions.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan