Armenian CDC reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 188 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 44649, the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 566 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 39823.

4 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 895. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 275 (3 in last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

2166 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

As of 11:00 September 5 the number of active cases stood at 3656.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan