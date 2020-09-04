Armenia Deputy PM participates in Eurasian Economic Commission board meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan participated in the Eurasian Economic Commission’s board meeting on September 4.

The 2025 Eurasian Economic Integration development strategy, as well as recommendations presented by member-states was discussed at the online meeting.

The agenda also included the development of the fiscal monitoring system for mutual trade turnover within the Eurasian Economic Union. The Armenian side expressed readiness to participate in the system’s pilot program and to contribute to its development, Grigoryan’s office said.

The board discussed and as a result eased the state procurement processes in member-states, which means that a producer in one member state can participate in state procurements of industrial products in another member state.

Among other issues on the agenda was the draft agreement regarding the exchange of information of credit records within the framework of the union, which enables member-state residents to request and receive their loan records for taking loans in other member-states.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan