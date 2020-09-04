Armenian Defense Minister participates in joint CIS, SCO and CSTO meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan participated in a defense ministerial joint session of the CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the CSTO countries.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said in opening remarks that this is the first meeting in such a format and that international military cooperation will be boosted after the session. A number of documents within the frameworks of CIS and CSTO were signed, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Russian military also presented details from the development and trials of the "Sputnik V" – the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia.

Participants of the meeting then visited the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces and the Road of Memory Museum in Moscow.

Using the museum’s interactive search system, the Armenian Minister of Defense found facts about his grandfather Hovhannes Poghos Hakobov, a veteran of WW2.

