Results of Phase I-II clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 announced

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine generated a stable humoral and cellular immune response in 100% of participants in the clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a news release.

A scientific article on the results of Phase I-II clinical trials of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V has been published at The Lancet earlier today. “In 100% of participants in the clinical trials, Sputnik V generated a stable humoral and cellular immune response”, the statement says. “The level of virus-neutralizing antibodies of volunteers vaccinated with Sputnik V was 1.4-1.5 times higher than the level of antibodies of patients who had recovered from COVID-19. The level of virus-neutralizing antibodies of volunteers vaccinated with Sputnik V was 1.4-1.5 times higher than the level of antibodies of patients who had recovered from COVID-19”.

Phase I-II clinical trials of Sputnik V showed no serious adverse events (SAE, Grade 3) for any of the criteria, while the incidence of serious adverse events for other candidate vaccines ranged from 1% to 25%, the RDIF said.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19.