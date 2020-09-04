Armenia, Russia intensify ties in digitization, cyber-security and communication fields

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. First deputy minister of high technological industry of Armenia Gor Melikyan on September 2 met with Russian deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media Alexey Volin in Yerevan, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the Armenian-Russian cooperation in digitization, cyber-security, telecommunication and communication spheres were discussed during the meeting.

The sides expressed readiness to deepen the future cooperation in the aforementioned directions, as well as exchanged views on the possible partnership at the bilateral and multilateral format within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

An agreement was reached to expand the ties between the two ministries and the representatives of the respective fields through regular meetings, as well as joint participation to forums and events.

At the end of the meeting the ministry officials reached a number of agreements which will soon be discussed in a working format.

