Armenia’s PM, Emergency Situations Minister offer congratulations on ministry’s Personnel Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan addressed congratulatory messages on the occasion of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Personnel Day.

In a Facebook post the Armenian PM said the ministry’s personnel are always in the center of emergency incidents and situations due to their profession.

“Due to your profession you with your dedicated work are managing such risks which could have led our country and people to serious disasters. I want to thank you all for your dedicated work, wishing you good service and happiness”, the PM said.

In his congratulatory message Minister Tsolakyan said rescuer is a title involving strength and kindness, the love and caring attitude of a rescuer towards the people and the state.

“Rescuer is a hero, and that’s it… Dear compatriots, congratulating all of us on the ministry’s personnel day, I want to remind that each employee of the ministry of emergency situations is a rescuer regardless of the position he/she holds”, the minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan