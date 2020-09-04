Armenian President to participate in Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will take part in the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) on September 5, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This year the Summit will be held virtually.

The GMIS 2020 is organized under the co-chairmanship of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The Armenian President will deliver remarks at the discussion dedicated to the theme “Restoring Prosperity in a Post-Pandemic World”.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of state and government, as well as representatives of major companies are among the speakers.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) was established in 2015 as an industry association to build bridges between manufacturers, governments & NGOs, technologists, and investors in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s transformation of manufacturing to the regeneration of the global economy. A joint initiative by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), GMIS is a platform that presents the manufacturing sector with an opportunity to contribute towards global good, working to the benefit of all.

GMIS is the world’s first cross-industrial and cross-functional platform that offers a voice and venue for leaders to transform manufacturing, encourage greater investment in capabilities, foster innovation and drive global skills development.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan