Senior lawmaker says Prosperous Armenia party is under influence of certain political forces

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts says the opposition Prosperous Armenia party is not acting by its own political agenda and is under the influence of certain political forces.

Asked what is her reaction to Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s statement according to which he is going to hold a rally, Makunts told reporters: “I think today’s situation is the same like that in 2015 when the Prosperous Armenia party was not guided by its own political agenda and was under the influence of other political forces. And as it happened in 2015, I think that in the context of being under the influence of other political forces the result is quite predictable”.

Asked what reasons she has for making such a claim, Makunts said various.

