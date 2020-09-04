Parliament passes bill on declaring quarantine after end of state of emergency at 1st hearing

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The legislative package, submitted by the Armenian government, which proposes not to extend the current coronavirus-related state of emergency and declare quarantine instead, has been adopted by the parliament at the first hearing.

The bill was passed with 80 votes in favor and 28 votes against.

Before the voting the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions announced that they will vote against the package of bills.

According to the bill, quarantine may be declared in case of danger of spread of infectious diseases to Armenia’s territory, outbreaks, epidemic, etc.

The state of emergency differs from the new regime with the restriction volumes of rights and intensity of the applying set of tools.

