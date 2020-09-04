COVID-19: Armenia reports 190 new cases, 402 recoveries in past day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 190 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,461, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

402 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 39,257.

2363 tests were conducted in the past one day.

4 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 891.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases has reached 272 (1 new such case).

The number of active cases is 4041.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan









