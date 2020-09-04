Armenian Parliament holds extraordinary session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

The MPs will debate the package of making amendments and changes to a number of laws which will allow not to extend the current coronavirus-related state of emergency in Armenia.

If the current legislative amendments are adopted before September 11, the state of emergency will not be extended. Measures proposed by bills will be put into operation after lifting the state of emergency.

According to the bill, quarantine may be imposed in case of danger of spread of infectious diseases to Armenia’s territory, outbreaks, epidemic, as well as in case of state of emergencies caused by all of these.

The state of emergency differs from the new regime with the restriction volumes of rights and intensity of the applying set of tools.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan