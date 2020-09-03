EU-funded “Armenian-Georgian Platform for Policy Development” presents results

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. On 3 September 2020 the Yerevan School of Political Studies, jointly with the Tbilisi School of Political Studies held an online meeting to present Policy Recommendations setting forth a joint strategic vision of young leaders from Armenia and Georgia focusing mainly on tourism for economic growth, fight against corruption and discrimination. The Policy Recommendations have been elaborated within the framework of “Armenian-Georgian Platform for Policy Development” project funded by the European Union. The project contributed to the creation of a sustainable network of Armenian-Georgian young professionals, on one hand helping to strengthen the cross-border cooperation and on the other hand creating a platform for multifaceted policy dialogue between the two countries.

Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Director of the Yerevan School of Political Studies Mr. Armen Zakaryan and Representative of the Administration of the Tbilisi School of Political Studies Mrs. Nana Tsertsvadze welcomed the participants.

EU funded “Armenian-Georgian Platform for Policy Development” project was launched in August 2019. In overall, the project involved around 90 participants from Armenia and Georgia who are representatives of different state agencies, international organizations, young mid-career individuals, decision-makers, lawyers, well-known journalists, leading business managers, civil society representatives, researchers. The cooperation between participants from different sectors promoted fact-based, objective and professional approach. Four events in different formats were organized in the framework of the project both in Armenia as well as in Georgia.

During meetings qualified Armenian and Georgian experts and participants joined the efforts to develop Policy Recommendations aimed to bring to life strategic vision for Armenia and Georgia by undertaking measures to prevent, detect and prosecute corruption risks, ensure human rights and freedoms are equally exercised in Armenian and Georgian democratic societies, promote equality and non-discrimination, develop both countries as a top desirable tourism destination through high quality, thriving, competitive and sustainable tourism industry which generates wealth at all levels, promotes environmental quality, enriches the quality of life and brings enjoyment to visitors all year round. Special importance was attached to awareness raising and promotion of outbound tourism between Armenia and Georgia. The Policy Recommendations will support and contribute to reform processes in both countries.

The project participants valued highly networking, exchange of good practices, discussion of gaps and challenges common for both countries with ways of improvements and finding new niches for mutual cooperation.

“Armenian-Georgian Platform for Policy Development” project is funded by the European Union under the Rapid Response Mechanism of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility. The project is implemented by the Yerevan School of Political Studies in cooperation with the Tbilisi School of Political Studies. Both Schools are members of the European Association of the Schools of Political Studies.