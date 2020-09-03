Yerevan Mayor vows to protect and develop green spaces

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has reiterated that his administration will protect and develop urban green spaces in the Armenian capital.

“From now on not a single green space in Yerevan will be given up,” he said in a video released by City Hall.

“Green spaces won’t serve for other purposes, and those spaces which are mapped as green but in reality stopped being so long ago due to nonexistent irrigation will be restored,” he said.

“I toured several green spaces in Yerevan, I got acquainted with the existing issues and the works which are done to resolve the problems. The new Greening and Environment Preservation organization is doing a huge job,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan