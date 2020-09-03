The Armenian Revolution: An Unfinished Cable by ex-EU envoy Piotr Switalski published

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Polish Institute of International Affairs has published the online version of Polish diplomat Piotr A. Świtalski’s The Armenian Revolution: An Unfinished Cable study, where the former EU envoy to Armenia “reports in detail the course of revolutionary events as seen through the eyes of Western diplomats stationed in Yerevan”.

Switalski was the EU Ambassador to Armenia during the 2018 revolution.

“The Armenian Revolution: An Unfinished Cable provides an analysis of the political situation and the causes of mass protests in Armenia in the spring of 2018, which led to the change of political power in that country”, reads the description of the book.

“The author analyzes the geopolitical context of the reform process in Armenia. He takes into account the factor of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and its possible settlement. The essay deals with the possible impact of the events in Armenia on the development of the situation in other post-Soviet countries.

The final part contains suggestions and recommendations regarding the European Union’s policy and Poland’s activities in the region, and towards Armenia in particular.

