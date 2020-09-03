Armenian prosecution officially initiates stolen asset recovery department

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution has announced new key appointments of prosecutors responsible for stolen asset recovery functions.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan appointed Siro Amirkhanyan as the Head of Department of the Confiscation of Illicit Assets. Tigran Yenokyan will be Amirkhanyan’s deputy, while Ani Sargsyan and Gevorg Kocharyan will serve as Senior Prosecutors, and Tigran Davtyan will serve as prosecutor.

Earlier on September 1, former Deputy Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan was appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General in charge of the stolen asset recovery functions.

As the required number of prosecutors of the department are officially appointed, the department is formally considered launched and the stolen asset recovery law is fully initiated.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan commented that the department will implement functions of unprecedented nature and volumes for the country, and noted that the mission requires greater responsibility, high professionalism, integrity, team work and devotion. He said he expects “absolute impartiality, principled work and resoluteness to be guided exclusively by the letter of the law” from the team.

The law, officially known as the Law on Confiscation of Assets of Illicit Origin, was adopted by parliament earlier in 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan