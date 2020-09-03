Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-09-20

YEREVAN, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 487.48 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.16 drams to 576.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 6.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.98 drams to 647.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 384.48 drams to 30515.81 drams. Silver price down by 18.31 drams to 434.22 drams. Platinum price down by 558.38 drams to 14419.02 drams.