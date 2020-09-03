Strong winds knock down trees in central Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Strong winds knocked down four trees in downtown Yerevan Thursday afternoon, landscaping authorities of the city said on social media.

The Landscaping and Environment Preservation Agency is currently eliminating the consequences.

Meanwhile, city councilor Hripsime Arakelyan (BHK) posted a photo showing a car smashed by one of the trees on Khorenatsi Street. She said the vehicle was unoccupied at the moment of the accident and that no one was injured.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan