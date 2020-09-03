Lab tests confirm deadly bootleg vodka contained high levels of methanol

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Lab tests of the bootleg vodka which left 11 people dead from poisoning in the town of Armavir confirmed that the drink contained methanol.

The Food Safety Inspection Agency said the methanol levels in the samples taken from the confiscated bottles were “multiple times” higher than the maximum admissible.

A total of 38 alcohol poisoning cases were registered in Armenia from August 31 to September 3.

The death toll increased to 14.

25 poisoning cases were registered in Armavir, 12 in Yerevan and 1 in Kotayk Province.

A man from the town of Armavir is under arrest in suspicion of running the bootleg business.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan