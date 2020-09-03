Hepatitis C elimination program to be carried out by National Center of Infectious Diseases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Center of Infectious Diseases will carry out measures to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B and syphilis, new acting director of the Center Hovhannes Madoyan said during a press conference in Armenpress.

“A National Center of Infectious Diseases has been formed, the functions of which include not only the treatment of infectious diseases, but also the development of methods on eliminating some diseases. In this respect the merger of the two structures was very important”, he said.

He informed that currently they are working on a common vision, have outlined certain directions over which actions are being taken.

“Hepatitis C elimination program will be carried out by our Center”, he said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan