COVID-19: Schools in Armenia to be provided with disinfectants and masks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide necessary funds for purchasing certain protective items for general educational facilities aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The respective decision was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

Minister of education, science, culture and sports Arayik Harutyunyan said according to the draft it is envisaged to provide both school children (students) and teaching staff with medical masks. It is also expected to provide children (students) and the staff with hand sanitizers. The educational facilities will be provided with disinfectants.

The minister said the money will be provided from the reserve fund.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





