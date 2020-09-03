Delivery of oil products from Kazakhstan to Armenia exempt from customs duty

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on ratifying the commercial cooperation agreement between Armenia and Kazakhstan on supplying oil products to Armenia.

The necessity of signing the agreement is linked with the interests of the sides to regulate the cooperation in the field of delivery of oil products between Armenia and Kazakhstan.

According to the agreement, the delivery of oil products from Kazakhstan to Armenia is exempt from a customs duty.

The agreement will allow the sides to develop the long-term commercial relations. It will also contribute to creating favorable conditions for the development of the mutually beneficial cooperation and commercial ties.

