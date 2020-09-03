Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September

Armenian government donates 21 modern ambulances to provincial hospitals

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government adopted a decision today according to which hospitals operating in the provinces will be provided with modern ambulances within the frames of the 2020 state budget.

During today’s Cabinet meeting first deputy minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said 5 ambulances will be provided to Tavush province, 3 to Syunik and 2 to Aragatsotn provinces.

The deputy minister said that a total of 21 ambulances have been purchased.

The selection of hospitals was made based on the needs presented by the governorates.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





