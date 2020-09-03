Artsakh confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh has reached 299, with 265 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 32.

56 citizens are currently quarantined.

No death case has been registered.

Two death cases have been registered, when the patients had a coronavirus but died from other disease.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



