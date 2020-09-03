LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.14% to $1818.00, copper price up by 0.98% to $6768.00, lead price up by 0.32% to $2009.50, nickel price up by 1.65% to $15697.00, tin price up by 1.70% to $18077.00, zinc price up by 0.90% to $2577.50, molybdenum price up by 6.49% to $18078.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.