Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-09-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.14% to $1818.00, copper price up by 0.98% to $6768.00, lead price up by 0.32% to $2009.50, nickel price up by 1.65% to $15697.00, tin price up by 1.70% to $18077.00, zinc price up by 0.90% to $2577.50, molybdenum price up by 6.49% to $18078.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration