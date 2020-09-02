Armenia plans 3-months musters involving reservists

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is planning to hold 3-months musters involving reservists from September 15th.

The decision on declaring the exercises is included in the agenda items of the September 3 Cabinet meeting.

The drills will involve 786 citizens currently listed in the military reserve (524 Privates, 82 Warrant Officers and 180 Officers).

The purpose of the exercises is to perfect military capabilities and training of the personnel.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan