Football Federation asks authorities to reconsider remanding Gor and Edgar Malakian amid probe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Football Federation (FFA) President Armen Melikbekyan has asked authorities to consider the possibility of not seeking pre-trial jail time for the two football players who are suspected in assaulting police officers in Yerevan.

The FFA said Melikbekyan filed an official motion to “officials in charge” and expressed his concern over the incident.

“In his letter, the FFA President expects an impartial investigation and is asking officials in charge to consider the possibility of applying other measures of restraint not related to [detention].”

Moreover, FFA officials have expressed readiness to formally vouch for the two players in bail.

Earlier investigators said they have filed a motion to court seeking to jail Gor and Edgar Malakian in pre-trial detention amid an ongoing investigation into alleged physical assault and hooliganism committed by the two professional football players.

Brothers Gor and Edgar Malakian, professional football players from the FC Pyunik and FC Ararat Yerevan respectively, are suspected in physically assaulting on-duty police officers shortly before midnight on August 30 near Cascade, Yerevan.

According to the Committee of Investigations, Gor and Edgar Malakian, both intoxicated, approached on-duty traffic police officers who were writing a ticket to the footballers’ friend for a traffic violation outside a café. The brothers began telling the officers not to issue the ticket, and when the cops refused the two assaulted them.

According to authorities Gor and Edgar Malakian pushed the officers, ripped off their badges, bodycams and shoulder marks. Gor Malakian also physically assaulted an officer by punching him in the face, according to authorities.

Moreover, two National Security Service detectives who happened to be near the scene intervened and tried to de-escalate the situation, only to be assaulted by the football players. The two detectives and the officers suffered bodily injuries. Moreover, Gor and Edgar Malakian also resisted other officers when backup arrived.

Investigators said they have filed a motion to court requesting to detain Gor and Edgar Malakian in pre-trial detention.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the two football players shared photos online showing bruises on their faces.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan