Tonoyan and Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense hold meeting, praise Warrior of Peace tournament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Andrei Kartapolov held a meeting on September 2 after the closing ceremony of the Warrior of Peace competition in Dilijan, Armenia.

They praised the process of the competition – which was organized with heightened safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the readiness of the participants and emphasized that the competition contributes to boosting cooperation.

Tonoyan and Kartapolov also spoke about a number of other issues of mutual interest, the defense ministry said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan