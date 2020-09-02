Lieutenant Armine Grigoryan wins Warrior of Peace by individual score for third consecutive year

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The closing ceremony of the IAG 2020 Warrior of Peace competition was held September 2 in Dilijan, Armenia at the Monte Melkonyan military-training college.

Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Andrei Kartapolov, high ranking military officials and military attaches of diplomatic corps were in attendance.

“I thank all participants for the courage and decisiveness they displayed,” said Tonoyan. “I have to specially mention Senior Lieutenant Armine Grigoryan’s performance, who is the winner by individual results. Thank you for your service. And the Russian team gained a confident and deserved victory, recording the highest level of readiness. I wish you all new achievements.”

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Kartapolov also delivered remarks. “On behalf of the Russian Minister of Defense I am congratulating all participants regardless of the results, participating in this competition is already a victory, isn’t it?”

Lt. Armine Grigoryan of the Armenian Armed Forces is winning the Warrior of Peace competition with individual results for the third consecutive year among the women participants. Lt. Alexandra Akhtulova from the Russian military and Sergeant Kutuzoglu Gestimanis from the Greek military are the 1st and 2nd runner ups.

In the men’s competition all three top scores were won by Russian participants – Corporal Sergei Smirnov (1st place), Lt. German Davidov (2nd place) and Senior Lt. Mikhail Ivanov (3rd place).

The Russian Team won the Warrior of Peace competition with the total scores, with Armenia and Belarus being named 1st and 2nd runner ups respectively.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan