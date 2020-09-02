Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-09-20

YEREVAN, 2 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.43 drams to 487.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.50 drams to 578.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.28 drams to 651.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 262.06 drams to 30900.29 drams. Silver price up by 24.42 drams to 452.53 drams. Platinum price up by 420.19 drams to 14977.4 drams.