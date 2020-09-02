Armenian deputy PM chairs consultation on cyber-security

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan chaired a consultation today over the ongoing processes and reforms in the information and cyber-security fields, the security issues of websites of state structures, his Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of High technological industry Hakob Arshakyan and other officials.

Deputy PM Avinyan said the issues discussed at the consultation are more than relevant, taking into account the fact that the July military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan on the border of Armenia were accompanied by cyber attacks on Armenian official websites. He said it is necessary to further clarify the functions and duties of state structures in the information and cyber-security fields, take steps to upgrade the normative field, etc.

The meeting participants introduced the actions taken by their agencies in the fields of information and cyber-security in the past one year. They thoroughly touched upon the existing gaps, their possible solutions and outlined the future steps.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan