Peace will be forced by strengthening of the Army – Artsakh President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. No funds will be saved for ensuring the security of Artsakh and strengthening its Army, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said during a press conference on September 2.

“We have adopted the principle of Strong Border, Firm Back, Protected Homeland in the defense field. Necessary actions are being taken for strengthening the combat preparedness of the country, the Army aimed at implementing this principle. No funds will be saved for ensuring security and for the Army”, the President said.

He added that peace will be forced to the adversary through the strengthening of the Army, and upgrading the Army with the latest military equipment and armament will be continuous.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan