Armenian President holds phone talk with Artsakh counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held a telephone conversation with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian once again congratulated President Harutyunyan and the Artsakh people on the 29th anniversary of the declaration of the independence of Artsakh, wishing peace, welfare and belief towards the future.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan