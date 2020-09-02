Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Ex-vice president of Basque Country’s parliament congratulates Artsakh Independence Day in Armenian

Ex-vice president of Basque Country’s parliament congratulates Artsakh Independence Day in Armenian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Former vice president of the parliament of the Basque Country, former member of the Spanish Congress, politician Rafael Larreina offered congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh.

Rafael Larreina made a post on Facebook in Spanish, Armenian and Basque language.

“I join the celebration of my friends from Artsakh on the anniversary of the independence of that democratic oasis near the gates of Europe”, he said.

September 2, 2020, marks the 29th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly known as the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration