Armenia condemns Turkey’s obstruction of NATO peacekeepers’ operation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry condemns Turkey’s recent action which denied airspace to German military plane flying to Yerevan, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said during a press conference today.

“It’s condemnable that Turkey is already obstructing the operations of peacekeepers within the NATO and the UN frameworks, simply because of its anti-Armenian positions. We have also raised this issue among our international partners through diplomatic channels”, she said.

Turkey denied airspace to German military plane flying to Armenia.

The plane was on its route to Armenia to pick up Armenian peacekeepers serving under the German command in Afghanistan.

A Turkish air traffic controller spontaneously and without any explanation refused to grant a flight permit to the German military aircraft. Germany had to send the plane to Armenia on a longer route, using Russia’s airspace, managing to transport the Armenian peacekeepers already in mid-August.

