Strengthening ceasefire one of Armenia’s priorities in NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The strengthening of the ceasefire is one of Armenia’s priorities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement process, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press conference today.

“The strengthening of the ceasefire is among Armenia’s priorities in the peace process, without which it’s impossible to imagine the development of the peace process”, she said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





