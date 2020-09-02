Armenian Speaker of Parliament visits Brotherly Memorial Complex in Stepanakert, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his delegation, who are in Artsakh on a working visit, visited today the Brotherly Memorial Complex of Stepanakert on the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Day, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian Speaker of Parliament and a group of MPs paid a tribute to the memory of fallen heroes and laid flowers at their graves.

