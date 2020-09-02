Armenia doesn’t consider Turkey as mediator in NK conflict settlement – MFA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t consider Turkey as a mediator in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press conference today.

“With its behavior Turkey, seems, really wants to demonstrate itself as a party to the conflict, but this is another manifestation of Turkey’s destabilizing policy. There is an impression that the country, which keeps Armenia in blockade, doesn’t recognize and moreover justifies the Armenian Genocide, is trying to act as an affected side”, she said.

Anna Naghdalyan stated that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only format for the settlement of the NK conflict. Armenia doesn’t view Turkey as a mediator and is conducting its policy towards Turkey based on this assessment.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan