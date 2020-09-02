4 new cases of alcohol poisoning reported across Armenia: Death toll rises to 14

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of alcohol poisoning have been reported across Armenia on September 2, with one having a fatal outcome, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

“The total number of alcohol poisoning cases in the period from August 31 to September 1 has reached 27, with 14 deaths. 20 (9 of which with a fatal outcome) of the cases took place in Armavir province. All of the victims consumed homemade vodka purchased from the same place”, she said.

The spokesperson informed that the remaining 7 cases happened in Yerevan. “It turned out that these cases have no link with the cases registered in Armavir. 5 of them died, 2 are receiving treatment. Some of the victims consumed medical alcohol as a substitute to vodka, and in order to reveal the type of alcohol used by the other victims epidemiological examinations are underway”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan